Honor details Magic UI 6.0 (Android 12) rollout plans for the Honor 50 series

Honor has announced the launch of Magic UI 6.0 for its 50 series flagship phones.

The company’s latest custom interface is based on Android 12.

It promises to bring a smarter and more personalized experience than previous Magic UI versions.

Earlier this year, Honor introduced the latest iteration of its custom interface alongside the Magic V foldable. The first phones running the new Android 12-based Magic UI 6.0 were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month.

Honor has now revealed that the Magic UI 6.0 update will start rolling out to the Honor 50 series phones in the second quarter of 2022. Honor 50 Lite users, however, will need to wait until the third quarter of the year to try out Magic UI 6.0.

Honor says its new Magic UI 6.0 brings a smarter and more personalized user experience “than ever before.” Honor 50 users will be able to customize and resize card widgets on their screen using the new “Efficient Smart Desktop” feature.

Honor has also made a few performance tweaks to ensure more apps can stay live in the background. Another useful new feature that is part of Magic UI 6.0 is Honor Share, which lets users easily transfer files between their Honor smartphone and a PC supporting Honor Computer Manager.

Honor 50 was announced in June last year with Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2 out of the box. It was the company’s first major release since its split from parent brand Huawei and launched in Europe with Google apps and services preinstalled.

The Honor 60, which is a follow-up to the Honor 50, made its debut in China late last year with a bigger battery and a few other minor upgrades. Both phones are soon expected to make their global debut to challenge the best Android phones in the premium mid-range segment.