Honor 70 announced globally at IFA 2022 aimed at vloggers

What you need to know

Honor 70 is the name of the new mid-range device announced globally.

It is powered by Snapdragon 778G Plus and ships with Magic UI 6.1 (Android 12-based).

The company has further hinted at upcoming foldable devices at the IFA 2022.

At IFA 2022, the Honor 70 was made official for European and international markets. The mid-range device debuted in China and is now expanding its availability to global markets. The announcement came from the company at IFA 2022 as part of its Dual Flagship strategy. The strategy is said to be bringing Honor's next foldable and all-around flagship smartphones across markets worldwide.

The Honor 70 is the latest handset of the manufacturer's high-end N series smartphones. The device is designed primarily for vlogging enthusiasts with a dedicated "Solo cut mode, which lets users easily produce vlogs that spotlight a specific person in a group through built-in Person Re-identification Technology."

(Image credit: Honor)

Inside, the Honor 70 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC — the same SoC we have witnessed recently on Nothing Phone (1). The Honor 70 uses a 6.67-inch OLED display featuring Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device hosts up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Honor 70 ships with Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 out of the box.

The new handset set to take on the best cheaper Android alternatives has dual main camera imaging capabilities. It includes a 54MP IMX800 primary camera with f/1.9 aperture coupled with another 50MP ultra-wide lens, which simultaneously acts as a macro lens. Then there is an additional 2MP depth camera as well. On the front, the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The rear camera video recording capabilities include 4K video recording with EIS stabilization mode.

The Honor 70 draws its power from a 4800mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 66W Super Flash charge technology.

The phone comes in Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, and Emerald Green, and the pricing of the Honor 70 was already made official last week; it costs £479.99 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant. The device is said to be available for European markets starting today.

At the IFA 2022, Honor also unveiled MagicOS 7.0, the next-gen OS that promises to provide a seamless experience across cross platforms and devices. Starting with design changes, the new operating system will be based on Android and should work seamlessly across PCs and other IoT operating systems, Honor suggests.

The seamless experience here in point is the ability to control an Honor laptop, smartphone, and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse. The cross-device, on the other hand, involves the capability to connect to a Windows machine using the Microsoft Phone Link application.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro was the first device to have this ability back in China, and the new Honor 70 will seemingly be the first to have it at an international level. MagicOS 7.0 is said to be available for the Honor devices in Q4 2022.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor ) Image 1 of 2

The other product announcements at the IFA today include the Honor MagicBook 14, which is said to be a mobile productivity powerhouse. It is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor backed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050.

Then there is a new tablet announced — the Honor Pad 8. It is a 12-inch 2K display tablet also running on Magic UI 6.1 and is powered by a 7250mAh battery. Both products' preorders start today for the European markets.

Honor further announced its new Spatial Audio solution to enable its headphones to produce "wide, cinematic 3D sound effects" focused on bringing a sense of immersion to its next-gen AR and VR experiences.

"At its core, HONOR's Spatial Audio is designed to deliver surround sound and 3D audio through headphones by using the accelerometer and gyroscopes in earbuds to track the motion of the user's head, remapping the sound field to bring users an immersive and delightful audio experience in all scenarios such as movies, music, and games."