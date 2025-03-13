What you need to know

Google is making Vulkan the default graphics API for Android, unlocking next-level visuals with ray tracing and multithreading.

If your favorite game still runs on OpenGL, no worries—Google’s ANGLE driver converts it to Vulkan for smoother gameplay.

Google Play Games is bringing more PC exclusives to mobile and making mobile games easier to play on desktops.

At this year’s Game Developers Conference, Google rolled out a bunch of updates aimed at making games run better and keeping players more engaged across different platforms.

First up, Google has made Vulkan the go-to graphics API for Android. This move gives game developers the tools to tap into advanced rendering features like ray tracing and multithreading, paving the way for richer, more immersive visuals.

Games like Diablo Immortal are already putting Vulkan to work, while Pokémon TCG Pocket is seeing smoother performance across devices.

If your favorite game still runs on OpenGL, Google is introducing ANGLE, a system driver that translates OpenGL to Vulkan. More Android devices will rely on Vulkan moving forward, and major engines like Unity are making Vulkan integration even easier.

To help developers squeeze even more power from GPUs, Google is partnering with Samsung’s Austin Research Center to create an integrated GPU profiler for Vulkan. This tool, set for launch later this year, is designed to optimize graphics, memory, and AI-driven workloads.

Android’s Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF) is also getting a boost to ensure longer gaming sessions without overheating. It does this by dynamically adjusting performance based on device temperature. It now has stronger support from chipmakers like MediaTek. MMORPGs like Lineage W are already using ADPF to optimize performance.

PC games coming to mobile

Additionally, Google Play Games is expanding its library, bringing PC-only games to mobile and making mobile titles easier to play on desktops. Expect to see DREDGE, TABS Mobile, and Disco Elysium hitting Google Play this year, all optimized for mobile gaming.

Google Play Games is also expanding its library with more titles, including Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, Sonic Rumble, and Odin: Valhalla Rising. The full Google Play Games on PC catalog will be available on more devices, including AMD laptops and desktops.

Plus, Play Points now work on PC with up to 10x points boosters for in-game rewards.

Google Play Games is rolling out multi-account and multi-instance support, meaning you can run multiple accounts for the same game at once. On PC, new custom controls and an easy-access sidebar let you tweak settings mid-game.

Google Play Games on PC is moving into general availability later this year, so keep your eyes peeled for more multiplatform games and upgrades.