Google One reportedly to begin including Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware

What You Need to Know

Google One will reportedly be bringing both Fitbit Premium as well as Nest Aware to subscribers.

Currently, it is limited to just the U.K., and users must be at the $9.99 (2 TB) tier.

Users can upgrade to Nest Aware Plus for an additional fee should they want to.

Google One already provides impressive value to subscribers, including expanded cloud storage and enhanced features like photo editing and dark web monitoring. That value has increased with the recent report that both Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware will be joining the subscription service.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, users in the United Kingdom had received notifications early on Wednesday that their plans now included the aforementioned services. One such notification read as follows:

Your Google One plan now includes all the benefits of Fitbit Premium, including personalized health insights, 1000+ guided workout videos, and more.

Your previous Fitbit Premium membership was canceled, and you'll get one bill plus a refund for any remaining time.

Thank you for being a part of Fitbit. We're excited to continue our journey together and support your health and fitness in new and innovative ways.

Currently, these added subscriptions are limited to the U.K., and users must be subscribed to the 2 TB tier of Google One, which costs $9.99 a month, per the report. Android Central reached out to Google to confirm this information but did not hear back from them at the time of publication. We will update this article as soon as possible.

Presently, the tech company offers four tiers: a baseline free tier, which includes 15 GB of storage at no added cost; a $1.99 entry tier that brings that number up to 100 GB along with some added features; the $9.99 tier; and an all-encompassing AI Premium tier, which is $19.99 a month.

Fitbit Premium costs $9.99 a month and boasts a wide array of fitness-based features, including workout recommendations, sleep analysis, and a library of videos available to subscribers.

Meanwhile, Nest Aware costs $8 a month and gives users features like 30-day access to video history and "intelligent alerts," including smoke and carbon monoxide alarm detection. Users will have access to that tier, though the option to upgrade to Nest Aware Plus is available for an additional $5.99, per 9to5Google's reporting. Nest Aware Plus includes all the aforementioned features but bumps the 30-day history to 60 days.

While it remains to be seen when these features will come to the United States and beyond, it does represent another interesting development in Google's quest to make its One subscription even more appealing and robust.

Previously, Google announced that One would be receiving Gemini Advanced features in its highest tier. Gemini Advanced is the rebranded Bard, and it is the most advanced version of its AI chatbot. Powered by Ultra 1.0, Gemini Advanced features also come with Gemini across Google Workspace apps, including Gmail and Docs. It's important to note that while the $9.99 price point is cheaper than other services like Microsoft's Copilot ($20), it cannot be shared with other family members.

All things considered, Google One continues to showcase why it is arguably the best-tiered subscription service available, and these recent developments affirm that.