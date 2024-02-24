Google now lets you dress up your Android mascot with a new customizer

What you need to know

Google introduces a new tool to customize your Android robot, offering a fresh twist on the classic Androidify experience, allowing you to make it uniquely yours.

Located on the Android homepage, the tool provides a wide array of options for clothing, materials, accessories, and props.

After customization, you can generate a QR code or download your creation as an avatar.

Google brings back the Androidify fun with a fresh twist—a fun new tool to customize your own Android robot with tons of options to make it totally you and use it to chat, post on social media, and more.

Last year, Google brought back the classic Bugdroid character in a 3D makeover, ditching the 2D head-only logo. Now Android users can deck it out with clothes, pick materials, add accessories, and throw in some props (via 9to5Google).

The "Customize your own Android Bot" tool is found right on the Android homepage, offering a ton of choices. You've got 25 materials to play with, from a soccer ball to camouflage and leopard skin. And when it comes to dressing up your Android mascot, choose from 20 outfits, including a space suit.

You've got 20 accessories too, including headphones, eyeglasses, scuba masks, and even bunny ears. Plus, pimp out your Android bot with one of 20 props, like an Xbox controller or a digital camera.

When you're done, click the check button in the props tab and snag a QR code for your bot or download it as your avatar. You can keep going back for round two whenever you feel like building more avatars.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

That said, some users noticed the lack of a rainbow color option despite the showcase of a rainbow bot when the redesign was announced.

This new interactive tool brings back memories of the old Androidify app, which allowed you to transform a Bugdroid into your doppelgänger. It was cool, but it had its last update in 2016 and was removed from the Google Play Store in 2020.

Googl said the fresh robot mascot comes with more looks, and that's exactly what you'll find in this new avatar maker. It's not exactly Androidify, but think of it as the same vibe with a slick rebranding into this cool web tool.

According to the site's blurb, Google launched this tool right in time for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) happening next week.