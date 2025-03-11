What you need to know

Google quietly ditched the Play Store’s app-sharing feature in a recent update.

The feature was supposed to be removed in a December update, but it oddly stuck around until now.

It was a lifesaver for users with little to no internet, allowing local app transfers without eating up data.

Google has pushed a sneaky Play Store update and, in the process, axed a feature most people might have never used: app sharing. While not widely known, it was a handy gem for some users.

Back in 2021, Google introduced the app-sharing feature that tied into Quick Share, making it a breeze to shoot apps directly between Android phones. But, according to the fine print in the December Play Store update, this handy tool is now on its way out after three years of quietly doing its job.

This removal first came to light in December, when it looked like the Play Store’s v44.1 update would be the one to pull the plug. But, weirdly enough, the feature kept chugging along even after the update dropped. Fast forward to now, and the latest Play Store build has finally sealed the deal, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Basically, the app-sharing feature was a lifesaver in spots with spotty or nonexistent internet. Instead of eating up what little bandwidth was available, users could grab apps directly from nearby devices through local connections.

Back in the day, you could find the app-sharing feature tucked away in the Play Store’s 'Manage apps & devices' section, marked by a little 'Nearby Share' icon.

Google’s reason for axing app-sharing is a mystery. If you never knew it existed, you’re not alone. Safe to say, most people won’t even notice it’s gone.

Its removal is a big loss for some

Even though not many people used it, the feature was super handy for folks in spots with spotty or no internet. It gave them a way to get apps without relying on shaky connections. Now that it’s gone, it’s a real blow for anyone who depended on those local transfers to stay connected.

Nevertheless, there are still ways to get the job done. Plenty of third-party apps out there let you share data over Bluetooth. Sure, it’s not baked into the Play Store anymore, but the core idea lives on if you know where to look.

On top of that, Google’s own Nearby Share app is still up and running, letting you swap apps, photos, and other files between Android devices without needing an internet connection. And if that’s not your thing, there’s always Files by Google, which does pretty much the same thing.