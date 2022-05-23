Google saw the biggest smartphone market growth in North America during Q1 2022

What you need to know

Canalys has released its first-quarter 2022 North American smartphone market figures.

According to the report, Google's smartphone market share in the region has increased by 380%.

The Pixel 6 series' strong sales performance boosted Google's market growth.

Google has outperformed other smartphone giants in terms of market growth in North America during the first quarter of this year. According to a new Canalys report, Google nearly quadrupled its market share in the region, thanks to the Pixel 6 series.

According to the report, the search giant shipped 1.2 million units in the first quarter of 2022, up from 200,000 in the same period last year. This means that the company's North American market share increased by 380% during that time, firmly establishing it in the top 5.

"Google is on the offensive to take market share, building on its wide carrier presence and unprecedented investment in the Pixel brand, both on traditional advertising campaigns and a new NBA partnership," said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. "It focused on the Pixel 6 in Q1 but will look to expand further in the rest of the year, with a recently launched portfolio including the upcoming Pixel 7 flagship, affordable Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds."

That said, Google still lags behind the other major players in terms of market share. Canalys reports that the company captured only 3% of the North American market in Q1, up from 1% in the year-ago quarter.

Google trailed behind TCL, which achieved a 4% market share. Capturing the third spot is Lenovo, with a 10% market share.

On the other hand, Samsung's market share fell to 27% from 28% in the same period last year. That is despite its 1% annual growth and 10.5 million shipments. Apple led the North American market with a 51% share, having shipped 19.9 million units.

(Image credit: Canalys)

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are currently regarded as among the best Android phones available despite their flaws, so it's no surprise that Google's smartphone business is showing healthy signs of growth.

Overall, the North American smartphone market increased 4% year-over-year, with 39 million units shipped.