Feeling lucky? You could win a free Pixel 8 through this Google Play Points giveaway

What you need to know

Google Play Points has a weekly program that lets users have a chance at winning a "Weekly Prize."

This week, there's a "Super Weekly Prize," and it's the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships.

There are 100 Pixel 8 and another 100 Pixel 8 Pro phones available, with both models featuring the Mint colorway.

Want a new smartphone? If you're a Google Play Points member, you might be in luck. This week, Google is adding a "Super Weekly Prize," and it's a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro phone. Google is essentially raffling off smartphones to Play Points users, and there are 200 phones available in total. The promotion lasts from March 29 to April 4, but who knows how long it'll be until all the Pixel 8 devices are won, so you'll want to act pretty fast.

The Super Weekly Prize is available for Google Play Points members on the Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers, as 9to5Google first spotted. Though 200 phones might sound like a lot, it's far and away the rarest prize available in the giveaway. There are 100 Pixel 8 and 100 Pixel 8 Pro phones available, but there are over 34,00 prizes available as Platinum Prizes.

Over 10,000 users can win 1,000 Google Play Points, and another 23,800 users can net 500 Google Play Points (Android Central's Derrek Lee was able to score this prize). Then, of course, there are the 200 Pixel 8 series phones, which are all in the Mint colorway that was recently introduced as a mid-cycle refresh. However, you could also end up receiving the regular weekly prize, not the Platinum Prizes listed.

The good thing is that you don't have to risk any Play Points for a shot at the Platinum Prizes; you only have to qualify for one of the three higher tiers.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Here is some of the fine print related to the giveaway that Google shows in the Google Play Points page:

Play to win one prize per week until Friday at 12:00 AM local time

Prizes may vary by level, and are available to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond levels. Additional eligibility requirements may apply.

Prizes are subject to availability and may be limited. New prizes are available on Friday at 12:00 AM local time.

Playing for the grand prize is quick and easy. You have to claim the shot at the Super Weekly Prize on the Google Play Points page. Then, a medallion will appear on-screen, and you can tap it to reveal your prize. You'll learn instantly which prize you've won, so there's no need to anxiously wait in anticipation.

Google says that prizes are limited in availability and may run out, but you can see how many of each prize are left before you play.