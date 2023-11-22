Google Pixel 8 users are discovering weird bumps and dents under their screens

What you need to know

The small bumps and ripples spotted on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro displays are not visible under normal conditions but can be seen under specific lighting angle.

Affected users have reported the issue to Google and some have been able to get a replacement phone.

Google has not yet officially acknowledged the issue, but some users are concerned that the bumps could cause further damage to the display over time.

It seems like the latest Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones are packing an extra feature that no one asked for: screen bumps and dents.

A number of Pixel users have flocked to Reddit and Google's support forums to vent their frustrations about some strange bumps and dents appearing under their phone's display (via 9to5Google). Some users have noticed these bumps near the top edges and near the front-facing camera.

It's being speculated that these are caused by internal components pushing against the display. The good news is that these bumps don't seem to affect the tactile experience. That said, there are concerns that they might become more prominent over time, leading to potential damage.

The Pixel 8 bumps are apparently not visible under normal use, with some users reporting that they only notice them under certain lighting conditions, like bright sunlight. Others have said that they seem to appear and disappear over time.

It's still not clear how widespread the issue is or what exactly is causing it. Some affected users have managed to get replacement phones, but Google hasn't yet issued an official statement on the matter. We've contacted the company for information and will update this story when we hear back.

Besides these screen bumps, Pixel 8 users have recently encountered other issues, including a pink or yellow tint on the always-on display, overheating, and battery problems. These battery issues might be linked to poor mobile data connectivity.

Judging by the latest online chatter, it's not just a few unlucky individuals experiencing these screen bumps and dents. It appears to be affecting a fair number of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners, making their shiny new phones look like they've been through the wringer.

Whether these bumps and dents are purely cosmetic or indicative of a more serious underlying issue remains to be seen.