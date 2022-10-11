Pixel 6a for $329 is the only phone deal you need to care about

The Pixel 6a is one of my favorite phones of the year. It has the same Tensor platform as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, takes phenomenal photos, and has an interesting design and a vibrant screen.

My only issue with the phone is that the OLED screen is limited to 60Hz, so you miss out on high refresh rate that's now a norm. Other than that, the Pixel 6a ticks all the right boxes, and it is a good value at $450.

But you don't have to pay $450 to get your hands on the device; Google is now selling the Pixel 6a for just $329 on Amazon (opens in new tab), and that is an unbeatable deal if you're in the market for a new phone. I used over 70 phones this year — including the Pixel 6a — and I am confident in saying that there isn't a device that gives you as much value for your money as the Pixel 6a for $329.

The Pixel 6a takes photos that are on par with the best Android phones, and a lot of that is down to Google's software wizardry. And with the Pixel 7 now official, the Pixel 6a will get a lot of the features that Google introduced on its latest flagships, so you won't miss out on new camera features.

There's also clean software with zero bloatware, and the phone has picked up the Android 13 software update — this is the only phone under $400 to do so as of writing.

I can talk about the stellar battery life and how the device excels at gaming, but honestly, there is no need for me to do so. I know a fantastic deal when I see it, and for $329, you will not find another phone that gives you as much value. So if you're thinking of upgrading, just get the Pixel 6a already (opens in new tab).