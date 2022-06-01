Gabb Wireless is bringing safe tunes and new devices for your kids

What you need to know

Gabb Wireless is launching the music streaming service Gabb Music to provide safe and appropriate music for kids.

Alongside the new music service, Gabb Wireless is also releasing a new smartphone, wireless earbuds, and a speaker.

Gabb Music and the new hardware are available today via the Gabb Wireless website.

As parents, we are always looking for ways to help keep our kids safe and entertained. But while that may seem to be getting more difficult each day, companies such as Gabb Wireless are working to offer not only devices to ease that stress — but also services. Today, Gabb Wireless is launching four new products, including Gabb Music, to help make the summer safe and fun for kids.

Gabb Wireless makes some of the best smartwatches for kids and the best smartphones for kids. It is expanding its lineup of kid-focused products with the new Gabb Music, Gabb Phone Plus, Gabb Buds, and Gabb Blast. These are all designed with kids in mind to provide options for them that parents can feel comfortable handing to their children.

Starting with Gabb Music, this is a music streaming service that offers a large music library that is specially curated for kids. Gabb partnered with some of the world’s largest record labels and used its advanced AI system to filter out swearing, innuendo, or drug references from music. With this process combined with LyricFind’s data analysis, LyricIQ, and a human review process, Gabb has created a service that offers music from all genres, including pop, hip-hop, country, and rock and roll, all safe for kids.

(Image credit: Gabb Wireless)

According to Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless, “Music is the number one requested item from our Gabb kids and parents. Instead of settling for another music service, we built our own filtration system and experience. This will allow kids and teens to listen to many of the hits without the explicits. We built safe tech from the ground up, and now we’re doing it with music.”

Kids get to pick a station that includes the style of music they want to hear, and Gabb Music delivers safe and appropriate music for them to enjoy. The service offers a free 30-day trial for new and existing customers for the Gabb Phone that we reviewed and the new Gabb Phone Plus. After the trial period, a Gabb Music subscription will be $4.99/month. It will begin rolling out to existing customers in the coming weeks.

Speaking of the Gabb Phone Plus, this new premium experience comes on a Samsung phone (we’re unsure which model at the time of publication) that will be perfect for the kid that’s perhaps a bit older and ready for a more full-featured smartphone experience. As part of the Phone Plus, parents will be able to add apps to the phone from a curated list of safe options — including Gabb Music and a new Gabb Messenger app. The phone will be available for $199.99 plus service.

(Image credit: Gabb Wireless)

To complement Gabb Music and the phones it will be available on, Gabb is launching the Gabb Buds and Gabb Blast. The Buds are wireless earbuds priced at $49.99 specifically designed for kids to fit in their smaller ears safely. They offer 6-8 hours of listening and are sweat and water-resistant so your child can enjoy their music on the go.

When hanging out with friends, the Gabb Blast Bluetooth speaker will offer 360° of sound for up to 12 hours of fun. The water and dust-resistant speaker is great for listening to Gabb Music. It also can act as a speakerphone for taking calls on. For the most discerning audiophiles, kids can pair up to two Blasts and get stereo sound for their favorite tunes. You can pick up the Blast for $49.99.

(Image credit: Gabb Wireless)

Being able to find technology that allows children to explore the world and at the same time stay safe and connected to their parents is important. Protecting kids when they go online can be difficult, but ensuring they have the proper devices is a good first step — and Gabb Wireless is at the forefront in providing just that. Gabb Wireless is one of the smaller companies, compared to Google, that is working to offer safe and enjoyable connected products and services for kids.