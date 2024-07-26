Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 support wireless charging? Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports 15W wireless charging with compatible wireless chargers.

More of the same isn't always bad, but this time it is

Samsung has not changed the battery capacity and charging speed of the Galaxy Z Fold since the Galaxy Z Fold 4. I am certain I speak for everyone when I say that it is getting pretty tiring. The Korean tech giant has done a marvelous job of refining its foldables and making them mainstream, but the stale specifications have made an excellent device quite uninteresting this time around.

You get the same old 4,400mAh lithium-ion battery made up of dual 2,200mAh batteries. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 recharges at 25W wired charging and 10-15W wireless charging speeds. You can also top up other devices with your Fold 6 at 4.5W reverse wireless charging speeds. There's nothing new or revolutionary here, which I find extremely disappointing. I've been waiting for Samsung to update its archaic charging speeds for two generations now, to no avail. Maybe the Fold 7 will bring more drastic upgrades to Samsung's larger foldables.

To get the compatible wireless charging speeds, however, you need to make sure that you're using a compatible charging pad or stand. Samsung's wireless charging profile is called Samsung Fast Charge Wireless 2.0 and it's not available with every Qi wireless charger, so be very thorough when buying one for your Fold 6. In addition to that, your compatible 15W wireless charger needs to be plugged into a Quick Charge 2.0 PD adapter that's rated for at least 25W wired charging speeds. If you're confused or lazy to do the research, your best bet is to skip the confusion and buy a wireless charger and adapter directly from Samsung.

Things get worse when you factor in the $100 raise in the Fold 6's price. Considering the foldable phone comes with almost exactly the same dimensions, design, cameras, battery, and charging specs, the increased price tag is not justified. Sure, the Z Fold 6 has an IP48 water and dust-proof rating now, but it's not worth an extra Benjamin.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,899.99 at Samsung $1,899.99 at Amazon $2,109.99 at Verizon The latest Fold Samsung didn't get very creative with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, playing it safe by keeping last-gen's camera, battery, and charging specs. However, you still get a new and improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor as well as IP48 water and dust resistance.