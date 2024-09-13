Does the Pixel 9 Pro Fold support wireless charging? Best answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold supports wireless charging, but with caveats. It’s Qi-certified, which means it can work with most compatible wireless chargers. But the Pixel Stand isn't in that list due to charging coil positions, which could eliminate other wireless charging stands as well. The experience could be hit or a miss if you’re looking to juice up your new Android foldable with a wireless charger.

What to know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and battery life

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of Google’s latest smartphones and the newest and most premium model in the growing foldable line-up. Sporting an internal Super Actua Flex display along with an external Actua display, both with ultra-brightness, it comes loaded with the Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB RAM. Thus, it’s a fast and efficient smartphone that can handle all of Google’s latest AI goodies and your multi-tasking and bandwidth-intensive needs. But that requires a lot of battery power as well.

Thankfully, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a generous 24+ hour rated battery life, which you can extend to up to 72 hours when using the Extreme Battery Saver mode that limits functions. The 4,650mAh battery supports fast charging, but only when used with the Google 45W USB-C charger, which is sold separately. With this charger, however, Google says you can get “hours of power” after just a few minutes.

What about wireless charging? The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold does include Qi wireless charging, but not the latest Qi2 specification. Qi2 uses magnets, similar to Apple’s MagSafe charging, which allows for more precise transfer of power. With traditional Qi charging, you have to make sure you position the device just right. With Qi2, the magnetized design confirms accurate and efficient placement.

Beyond the omission of Qi2 charging, the odd detail with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is that it doesn’t support the official Google Pixel Stand because of the positioning of the wireless charging coil. You may run into this issue with other wireless chargers as well. Google provides a diagram on its support site to help you visualize where the charging coil is to determine if a wireless charger you own or want to buy might work.

Reviewers have found, however, that it doesn’t work with many other wireless charging stands because of this positioning issue as well. It may work if you can position the foldable phone in landscape orientation but typically not in portrait mode. To ensure the best wireless charging experience with this phone, you’ll want to consider a flat wireless charging pad instead.

You can browse our list of the best wireless chargers and look into the pad options for this device to ensure proper wireless charging if you want it to be part of your setup.