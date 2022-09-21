Total by Verizon launches with new prepaid plans and family savings

What you need to know

Tracfone, a carrier owned by Verizon, has relaunched the prepaid brand Toral Wireless as Total by Verizon with four plans.

Total's plans can be mixed and matched with multi-line savings so families can create a plan that works for them.

Total uses Verizon coverage with LTE and 5G connectivity on all plans.

Verizon Ultra Wideband 5G is limited to the top, $60 Unlimited plan.

Verizon has introduced (opens in new tab) a new prepaid brand operated by Tracfone called Total by Verizon. Replacing Total Wireless, Total by Verizon supports mix and match and family savings so you can find the right combination of plans for each family member's needs. All plans work with Verizon LTE and nationwide 5G. There's also a 5% discount for those that use auto-refill.

Total has four plans available to consumers starting with a 5GB plan with unlimited talk and text. Moving up, there's a 15GB plan and two unlimited plans. The cheaper unlimited plan comes with six months of Disney+ as well as 10GB of hotspot data. Finally, the top unlimited plan comes with Disney+ bundled in, 20GB of hotspot data, and access to Verizon's full 5G network with Ultra Wideband.

(Image credit: Verizon)

On the $30 plan, there are no multi-line discounts but on all other plans, each additional line is just $35 per month. That means that you pay for the most expensive plan as your primary line, then all other lines cost $35 per month. For example, if you signed up for three lines on the top unlimited plan, the cost would be $60 + $35 + $35 for a total of $130 per month.

Total will show you a price breakdown on its plan page so you can see exactly how much you'll pay to get your family connected. It's worth noting that while you can mix and match plans, you won't save money by matching a cheaper plan with a more expensive plan since all additional lines are $35 per month.

Disney+ has played a big role in adding value to Verizon's postpaid plans, including its home internet options, and Total is no different with the $60 unlimited plan bundling in the service. If you're a heavy user and already pay for Disney+, it could be worth it to start with the larger plan to get the streaming video service bundled in.

Eduardo Diaz Corona, president of Tracfone Wireless, Inc and Verizon SVP said:

“With Total by Verizon, consumers now have a no-contract and no-credit-required premium option available without having to compromise on quality or customer service. We are elevating the prepaid experience and making the powerful benefits of Verizon accessible – perks and all – to customers looking for reliable, no-contract wireless service they can count on.”

Total by Verizon is not the carrier's first prepaid option with Verizon Prepaid plans as well as brands controlled by Tracfone. Verizon's prepaid options also make up some of the best cell phone plans available such as Visible's unlimited plans. Speaking of Visible, the prepaid carrier has a lot in common with the unlimited plans offered by Total.