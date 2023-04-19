Google Fi Wireless now supports the Galaxy Watch 5, gets a new app revamp, and more

What you need to know

Google Fi Wireless expands its Simply Unlimited plan to include full connectivity for the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 5.

The Google Fi Wireless app is getting a redesign to make it easier to manage family settings.

All plans include a free smartphone when you add a line, including the Pixel 6a and Galaxy A14.

A 7-day trial is available for eSIM-compatible smartphones.

Google Fi Wireless, the slightly updated name for Google's MVNO carrier, is bringing more value to its plans by introducing additional features and a revamped app experience (along with a new icon).

The carrier announced on Wednesday that it is expanding smartwatch support to include the Galaxy Watch 5 series. These watches will join the Pixel Watch with full access to the Fi network in order to make calls, texts, and access data without being tethered to a smartphone.

In addition, Google is updating its Simply Unlimited plan to include full smartwatch connectivity at no extra cost. This was previously only available for the Pixel Watch on the Flexible plan or the more expensive Unlimited Plus plan.

Google Fi Wireless is also bringing a new app experience to customers, which starts rolling out today and should reach members "in the coming weeks." The "family-centric" revamp will allow you to easily access different members of the plan and adjust safety settings. This includes contact controls, adding new members, and other features.

(Image credit: Google)

The carrier is also highlighting offers for free smartphones for subscribers on any plan that add a new line. Users are able to grab some of the best budget Android phones, such as the Google Pixel 6a, and other select models for free (with bill credits).

Finally, after a brief testing phase, Google Fi Wireless is fully launching its one-week free trial for those of you interested in trying out the network. If your smartphone supports eSIM, you can test the carrier's network out for a week alongside your current service to see if it's right for you.

Google notes that you can keep your same number, and you can cancel at any time. If you choose to continue with the Fi Wireless service, it will automatically renew on the Simply Unlimited plan.

