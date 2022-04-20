Gabb Wireless' new filtration system aims to keep children safe from spam calls and texts

What you need to know

Gabb Wireless has announced a new kid-safe technology.

The new Gabb Guard filtration system blocks unwanted calls and texts.

It is now included with all Gabb phones and costs $0.99 per month.

The Gabb Phone Z2 is designed to give parents peace of mind by imposing a few restrictions that prevent unwanted apps from being downloaded. It's a kind of safety measure and a way to keep your kids away from distractions, and Gabb Wireless wants to advance that effort with a new filtration system.

Gabb Wireless announced today its new Gabb Guard filtration suite, a system designed to protect your kids from unwanted calls and texts.

It doesn't come for free, though. The service costs $0.99 per month and comes standard on all Gabb phones.

"As the leader in safe tech for kids, Gabb Guard will allow us to take another important step in ensuring families are protected from unwanted connections," said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless. "This added protection ensures kids are communicated with as intended, without unwelcome distractions, so they can explore the positive aspects of technology and life off the screen."

The company collaborated with call filtration software provider, Hiya, to bake the latest kid-safe technology into the Gabb Phone dialer. This helps to verify the caller ID and block robocalls.

That said, it does allow calls from a 911 dispatcher, for example. Gabb noted that other brands, including the best phones for kids, rely on whitelist services to let parents manually enter contacts into their children's devices.

It's also intended to keep unwanted SMS content at bay. Gabb uses its own artificial intelligence to automatically block URLs, attachments, swear words, sexual content, and violent messages sent by unknown senders.

And, in keeping with the company's goal of reducing distractions for children, the call and SMS filtration services do not require the installation of a separate app on your child's phone.