Android 12 finally arrives for the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s

ASUS’ ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s devices have started to receive the stable Android 12 update.

Along with all the new Android 12 features, the update also introduces a refreshed ROG UI.

A ton of bug fixes are included as well.

Back in December, ASUS released the stable Android 12 update for the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip phones. Nearly three months later, the company has finally started updating its best gaming phones to Android 12.

As per posts on ASUS’ ZenTalk forum, the Android 12 update arrives as version 31.0810.1226.57 for both the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s. The official changelog reveals the update packs a ton of new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

In addition to Android 12 features such as approximate location, a new privacy dashboard, and a redesigned quick settings panel, the update also brings a few other changes. These include a new ROG UI design, an updated console design in Armoury Crate, AirTriggers’ dual control feature, and more. Many of the system apps have been revamped as well.

As with any major update, ASUS is rolling out Android 12 to the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s in stages. This means it may take a few weeks before the update becomes widely available. If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update to arrive, you can also download the update from ASUS’ website.

Before you do that, however, you must back up your data. In case you want to downgrade to Android 12 using the official software package, you will lose all data stored on your device.

The ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 phones are next in line to get the Android 12 update. As confirmed by ASUS in October last year, the two phones will start receiving the update sometime in the first half of 2022.