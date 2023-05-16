Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cheaper than it's EVER been

Historically, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals have been pretty rare, but with the arrival of the new Google Pixel Fold, competition in the foldable realm is fiercer than ever before. This means that great deals are becoming more common, such as this Amazon offer that slashes a whopping $450 off (opens in new tab) the Samsung foldable, bringing it down to the lowest price that it's ever been through the retailer. No eligibility requirements, no fine print, just straight savings.

The Amazon price drop totally changes the field when it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, and it wouldn't be a surprise if other retailers began to follow suit with their own exciting discounts soon. With a starting price of around $1,799.99 for the 256GB version, the foldable phone is far from cheap, so we'll accept any deal we can find.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits a record low price

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pick up an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB from Amazon and you'll instantly save 25% on your purchase, no trade-in required and no strings attached. The 512GB version is also seeing the same historic straight discount, so take your pick. As with most Amazon deals, this price drop could disappear at any time, so act fast.

As we described in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, the 2022 Samsung foldable is one of the most powerful and innovative devices on the market, complete with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, flagship-level camera tech, and a durable foldable design. The Z Fold 4 was obviously the big dog in the foldable market last year, but with the approach of devices like the Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Fold, all of that is about to change. How will Samsung's foldables fare against the competition? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, let's enjoy some savings.

Not sure if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the right foldable for you? Check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Google Pixel Fold guide to see if an upgrade is worthwhile.