AC Podcast 604: Montana BANS TikTok?!
Can it even be done?
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss Montana's TikTok ban, the Google Pixel Fold & why it isn't a Pixel Flip, whether the Pixel Tablet is a Nest Hub replacement, review the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, preview upcoming PSVR 2 games, and more!
LINKS
- 3 ways the Pixel Fold falls short of current foldable phones
- Google launched the Pixel Fold instead of a Pixel Flip — here's why
- Google says Pixel Tablet is NOT a Nest Hub replacement (but it kinda is)
- Montana governor approves ban on TikTok across the state
- Samsung Galaxy A54 review: Perfectly boring
- Upcoming PSVR 2 games
