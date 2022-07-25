AC Podcast 575: It's MON BLANC, not Mount Blanc

This week, we talk about Amazon's policy that provides access to Ring user data without a warrant. The gang also discuss the potential Galaxy S22 FE, a new Snapdragon chip for Wear OS devices, and more.

LINKS:

Amazon giving Ring data to police without a warrant is inexcusable, but allowed per its own policies

If Samsung launches a Galaxy S22 FE, it should do it sooner rather than later

Rumors point to Samsung killing the Galaxy S22 FE in favor of the S22 Ultra

I'm stupid excited for the future of Wear OS thanks to the new Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1

TikTok's warning labels won't ease parental concerns over the app — and they shouldn't

SPONSORS:

Indeed — Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.