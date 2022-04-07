A rumored Qualcomm flagship processor may arrive in time to kick off the summer

What you need to know

A rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is tipped to launch by June or July.

The first devices to use the new chip will likely arrive in China first.

The differences in the updated processor are still unknown as to what improvements it is getting over its predecessor.

Qualcomm makes some of the most popular mobile processors for Android phones. For 2022, the flagship SoC is named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which departs from the previously titled Snapdragon 8xx chips from prior years. Along with a revised naming scheme, Qualcomm mays also be changing its release schedule as rumors of a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ are beginning to swirl.

GSM Arena found a post from an anonymous source that's part of the mobile chipsets supply chain citing a potential release date of June or July at the latest for a new processor. The rumored SoC would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. The new release will put it about six months after the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 hit the market if this report is true.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

What devices we can expect Qualcomm's rumored new chip to pop up in is yet to be determined. However, the post mentions that the processor would initially launch in China. The new chip will likely show up in some upcoming flagship smartphones as the original SoC is powering many of the best Android phones of 2022 already.

Another bit of information that we have yet to discover is what the changes are for the updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ would be. It could be improved speeds, efficiencies, temperature management, or other tweaks that give the new processor its plus tag. Alongside this rumored chip, there are some rumblings for a new Snapdragon 7 series potentially on the horizon too.