The numbers for smartphone sales are out for Q1 of 2019, and they show that everyone is struggling. Well, everyone but Huawei. According to IDC, phone sales declined for the sixth straight quarter with shipments totaling 310.8 million units marking a 6.6% drop year over year.

While the majority of phone makers saw a decrease in sales during the first quarter, Huawei saw an increase in shipments by 50%, moving a total of 59.1 million units and securing 19% of the overall market. Huawei's diverse portfolio of phones helped it here, as its low-end and midtier offerings sold the most volume. Despite the impressive numbers, that still puts Huawei in second place behind market leader Samsung.

Even with an 8.1% drop in the first quarter of 2019, Samsung shipped 71.9 million total units and still reigns king with a 23.1% market share. Regardless of the decline compared to last year, Samsung says the recent sales of its Galaxy S10 are doing well this quarter. This comes after Samsung's latest earnings report that showed it earned a profit of 6.2 trillion won ($5.3 billion) in the first quarter which is 14% less than last year at this time.

Most of that was due to Samsung's chip business though, not from the mobile sector. Samsung expects even stronger sales in the second quarter and half of the year with the release of the Galaxy S10 5G and its delayed foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy S10 5G is currently available in its home country of South Korea and will arrive in the U.S. soon with pre-orders already available on Verizon.