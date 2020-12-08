Fans of the Phantom Thieves, the group of heart-stealing heroes that make bad people repent in the 2017 RPG Persona 5 , will be getting another chance to hang out with the characters. Atlus announced today that Persona 5 Strikers will release on February 23 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

The game follows the Phantom Thieves as their summer vacation is interrupted by a reality distortion stealing the desires of people throughout Japan. They'll need to go on a road trip to six different cities fighting the source of the corruption in dungeons while also cooking regional recipes.

Unlike the base game, which is a turn-based RPG, Persona 5 Strikers uses a hybrid system combining action combat with sequences where you'll be able to pause and plan out your next move. But like the core game, you'll still gain advantages from ambushing opponents and capitalizing on their elemental weaknesses. All of the characters are fully playable including team leader Joker and Morgana, a cat that also turns into a bus and runs over enemies.

Spinoffs are often part of Atlus' plans for its games, and the Persona 5 cast has already appeared in the rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and the crossover RPG Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. Preorders for digital and physical copies of Persona 5 Strikers open at 4 PM PT on December 10.

Atlus is celebrating the launch announcement with a concert by Japanese jazz and soul vocalist Lyn Inaizumi before The Game Awards on Thursday. Lyn lent her talents to Persona 5 and will also provide music for Persona 5 Strikers.