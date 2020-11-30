While most of the world struggles to get their hands on the next-gen consoles, it's time to grab the best TV for the PS5. There are a lot of worthy options, but it's really tough to argue against the Sony X800H. Sony has released software updates to take advantage of the PS5s best features, ranging from the variable refresh rate to 4K playback.

Perfect for PS5 : Sony X800H The Sony X800H is a fantastic 4K TV even if you aren't into gaming, but those who are getting the PS5 will thoroughly enjoy the great picture quality offered. Sony also packed some great features to make sure you won't lag behind the comeptition, along with using Android TV as the backbone for your streaming needs. From $448 at Amazon

For Cyber Monday, you can get one of the best cheap 4K TVs that is also perfect for your streaming and gaming needs at a fraction of the price. The Sony X800H comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 43-inches and going all the way up to 85-inches, and almost every single size is discounted for Cyber Monday. Plus, with free Prime shipping, you won't have to worry about the hassle of loading it into your car and having something accidentally happen to it in transit.

The combination of the HDR X1 Processor and Game Mode ensures that you can get the best gaming experience possible. Dolby Vision is also on board, offering deeper darks and vibrant colors. Sony really went the extra mile to provide the best picture quality for your home theater or gaming setup, and the X800H delivers.

There are a few extra great reasons to grab this Cyber Monday deal on the X800H if you're in the market for a new TV. Notably, it's also one of the best Android TVs, so you get a sleek and lightweight interface for watching your favorite streaming services. But the smart home fun doesn't stop there, as the X800H is also compatible with the likes of Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2, so it works with whatever smart home system you are currently set up with.