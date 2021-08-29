Social media star and now professional boxer Jake Paul will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tryon Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio tonight and we have all the details on how you can watch the fight on TV or online.

Things have been fairly heated between both Paul and Woodley ahead of their highly anticipated fight. For instance, at a recent news conference at the Hilton ahead of the event, Woodley overheard a member of Paul's team taking trash to his mother. He later said in an interview with ESPN that the "one thing I don't do is disrespect and when disrespect comes to my mother, it's a whole issue". Paul was also recently accused of taking steroids ahead of the fight though he denied these claims on his new podcast, The Pain Game.

24-year-old Paul is currently undefeated with a fight record of 3-0. Back in April, he defeated Ben Askren, another former MMA champion, by knockout in the first round at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia while last year he defeated both Nate Robinson and Ali Eson Gib by knockout and TKO respectively. In an interview with DAZN News back in July, Paul said that this will be his "make-or-break fight" as well as his hardest challenge due to Woodley's previous MMA experience.

39-year-old Woodley on the other hand will be making his professional boxing debut during tonight's fight. While Woodley may lack Paul's boxing experience, he does have more combat sports experience with 27 career MMA fights including his last 16 UFC fights. Back in 2016, Woodley became the UFC's welterweight champion after knocking out Robbie Lawler.

Elsewhere on the card Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury, as well as Daniel Dubois, will both be making their US debuts.

Whether you're rooting for Paul, Woodley or just want to see if the social media star really has what it takes to make it in the world of professional boxing, we'll show you how to watch Paul vs Woodley from anywhere in the world.

Jake Paul vs Tryon Woodley: When and where?

Jake Paul and Tryon Woodley will meet in the boxing ring at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, August 29. The event, which includes four other matches, will kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and Paul and Woodley are expected to begin their match at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tryon Woodley in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will be able to purchase access to the Paul vs Woodley PPV from Showtime for $59.99. This will allow you to watch the fight on your Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and other streaming devices as well as on your computer, smartphone or tablet using the Showtime app. It's worth noting that you can also purchase access to the PPV through Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox, Frontier and other cable providers if you haven't cut the cord yet. The event is set to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT while Jake Paul and Tryon Woodley will do their ring walks at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Livestream Jake Paul vs Tryon Woodley in Canada

If you live in Canada and want to watch Paul vs Woodley, you can purchase access to the PPV through FITE TV. Just like in the U.S., it will cost you $59.99 to watch the fight.

Get a Jake Paul vs Tryon Woodley livestream in the UK

UK viewers will be getting a bit of a discount when it comes to purchasing the Paul vs Woodley PPV as Sky Sports has acquired the rights to show the fight. Even if you're not a Sky Sports subscriber, you'll still be able to purchase access to the PPV from Sky Sports Box Office for just £16.95. Keep in mind though that the event will start at 1am BST early Monday morning and Paul and Woodley won't face off until around 5am.

Watch Jake Paul vs Tryon Woodley in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia will be able to watch Paul vs Woodley on Kayo and the sports streaming service is charging AUD$29.95 for access to the PPV. The event will kick off at 10am AEST / 8am AWST on Monday morning in Australia though Paul and Woodley's match will take place around 1pm AEST / 11am AWST.

Jake Paul vs Tryon Woodley - The main card in full

Cruiserweight Bout

Jake Paul vs Tryon Woodley

Featherweight Title Bout

Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado

Welterweight Bout

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Heavyweight Bout

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Cusumano

Cruiserweight Bout

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor