The Aukey 1080p live streaming USB webcam with stereo microphone is down to $39.99 if you clip the 20% off on-page coupon at Amazon. That brings the price down from its current value at $50, and this is a webcam that sometimes goes as high as $60. So you're saving quite a chunk off the price. Considering how expensive a lot of other webcams have gotten recently, finding a deal like this is pretty solid. The Aukey webcam, for example, is very similar at least in design to Logitech's more popular C920 webcam, but that camera is either sold out everywhere or being overpriced to over $110 by third parties.

Hello face! Aukey 1080p live streaming USB webcam with stereo microphone Does video in 1080p resolution and has built-in stereo microphones for capturing your audio clearly. Works great with Zoom, Skype, YouTube, and more. Has a fixed focus for up to 5 meters away. Clips easily onto screens. Just needs a USB port. $39.99 $50.00 $10 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

Aukey's webcam cna record and stream in 1080p resolution at 30fps. That's great performance for whatever you need the webcam for. If you're working from home and need the webcam for video conferences, you'll be able to use this with Zoom, Skype, and other programs like that. If you're using it as a content creator, you can record your beautiful face for YouTube or live streaming on Twitch.

The Aukey webcam has a 1/2.9-inch CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. The mics are great if you don't have an independent way to record your audio. You can communicate with your teams or record your voice for videos. The lens uses a fixed focus that will keep everything within five meters of the webcam clear and detailed.

Depending on where you're using the webcam, it should install relatively easily. If you're using it with your PC, you can clip it simply onto the top of your monitor. It should also fit comfortably on your laptop. If you have a screen that doesn't have a bezel or you need a different angle, it can also be placed easily on your desk or another flat surface. You can even mount it on a tripod if you have one with a 1/4-inch mounting point.

You won't need any drivers or software or anything like that to install the webcam. It just needs a USB port to plug into and boom, it's good to go. The webcam is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android.