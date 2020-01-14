OnePlus 6TSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • OxygenOS Open Beta 4 is out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
  • Some notable changes include an enhanced Reader Mode, a feature to increase and decrease the volume of incoming calls, and the December 2019 security patch.
  • Downloads are available now for manual install.

OnePlus may have hit a little snag with the initial rollout of Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, but that hasn't stopped the company from pushing out a steady stream of updates for its phones. It was just last month the 6 and 6T received Open Beta 3 of OxygenOS, which brought back the option to hide the notch.

Now, OnePlus has just released OxygenOS Open Beta 4 based on Android 10 for the 6 and 6T. Unlike the last beta update, Beta 4 doesn't appear to have any major changes or new features. However, it does include a few improvements to the OxygenOS experience such as an enhanced Reading Mode with a "fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience." It also adds a new feature for increasing and decreasing the ringtone for incoming phone calls.

Along with these new improvements, Beta 4 brings along with it the December 2019 Android security patch. For a list of all the changes, you can check the release notes below. Note that it is the same for both the OnePlus 6 and 6T models.

What's new?

System

  • Optimized details for Emergency Rescue
  • Added a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Phone

  • Added ringtone increasing and decreasing features for incoming calls

Reading Mode

  • Fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience with smart color gamut and saturation adjustment (Settings-Display-Reading Mode-Turn on Reading Mode-Chromatic effect)

Downloads for the update can be found at the following links below for your respective model.

Just remember that these are beta builds and not stable. Install them at your own risk, and if you find any issues, make sure to report them to OnePlus so they can be fixed before the stable version release.

