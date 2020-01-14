OnePlus may have hit a little snag with the initial rollout of Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, but that hasn't stopped the company from pushing out a steady stream of updates for its phones. It was just last month the 6 and 6T received Open Beta 3 of OxygenOS, which brought back the option to hide the notch.

Now, OnePlus has just released OxygenOS Open Beta 4 based on Android 10 for the 6 and 6T. Unlike the last beta update, Beta 4 doesn't appear to have any major changes or new features. However, it does include a few improvements to the OxygenOS experience such as an enhanced Reading Mode with a "fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience." It also adds a new feature for increasing and decreasing the ringtone for incoming phone calls.

Along with these new improvements, Beta 4 brings along with it the December 2019 Android security patch. For a list of all the changes, you can check the release notes below. Note that it is the same for both the OnePlus 6 and 6T models.