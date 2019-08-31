What you need to know
- There's a new trailer for Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming role-playing game (RPG) The Outer Worlds.
- In the trailer, a company representative for Halcyon espouses the many benefits of coming to work in one of the outer space colonies.
- Amusingly enough, those many, many benefits have many, many possible restrictions.
There's a new tongue-in-cheek trailer for The Outer Worlds, the upcoming science-fiction RPG being developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division. From the variety of wildlife, to the harsh conditions, to the overbearing corporate presence, there's a ton of challenges for aspiring spacers to overcome. So come work for Halcyon, because if you're starting at the bottom, the only way to go is up, right? You can watch the new Come to Halcyon trailer for The Outer Worlds below:
The Outer Worlds definitely seems to be going for the same zany vibes as past Obsidian titles like Fallout: New Vegas. If you'd like to learn more about the game, one of our editors, Carli Velocci, got the chance to try a hands-on preview. You can check out her thoughts right here.
While Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft, The Outer Worlds is still currently set to release on October 25 for all platforms, including PlayStation 4.
Welcome to Halcyon
The Outer Worlds
Hey there spacer!
The Outer Worlds is a new science-fiction role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. In the Outer colonies, find your own path through strength, cunning, friendships and anything in-between.
