What you need to know
- A Metal Gear Solid film is being produced by Sony Pictures.
- According to a report from Deadline, Oscar Isaac has been cast as Solid Snake.
- Isaac previously stated that he'd want to portray Snake in a Metal Gear Solid film.
A report from Deadline today revealed that Oscar Isaac has been cast as Solid Snake in Sony's Metal Gear Solid film. Isaac is well-known for his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars Episodes 7 through 9, while he is also starring in the upcoming 2021 film Dune. Interestingly, Isaac previously expressed a desire to play portray Snake in a March 2019 interview, which you can see below.
Sony Pictures is producing the film, while Jordan Vogt-Roberts is currently the director. The original Metal Gear Solid is part of a long-running and fairly complicated franchise. The latest mainline entry that was directed by Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, released in 2015, though a survival spinoff titled Metal Gear Survive released in 2018. Kojima then left Konami to start a seperate Kojima Productions with Death Stranding as its first game.
