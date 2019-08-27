Google released its first Chromecast in 2013, allowing users to stream high-definition content to their TV or monitor from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Six years later, Google has reportedly decided to stop delivering major updates to the original Chromecast.

As noted by the folks over at 9To5Google, the original Chromecast is currently on stable version 1.36.157768. On the other hand, newer Chromecast devices are running version 1.40.156414.

The middle portion of the firmware version denotes the version of Chrome that is used on a device. While 1.40 uses Chrome 74, 1.36 uses Chrome 70, which was released nearly a year back. This means the original Chromecast will not receive any new features that may be added to newer Chromecast devices with future updates.

While the fact that the original Chromecast is stuck on an older firmware version seems to suggest Google is ending support for the device, the company hasn't officially confirmed the same yet. In a statement to 9To5Google, Google said: