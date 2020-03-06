OPPO today announced its first smartwatch, alongside the flagship Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones. Dubbed the OPPO Watch, it is the world's first smartwatch to come with a 3D flexible hyperboloid display.

The OPPO Watch comes in two sizes – 41mm and 46mm. While the 41mm version has a 1.6-inch AMOLED panel, the 46mm version uses a 1.9-inch AMOLED panel with 402x476 resolution. Running under the hood is a Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, paired with an Apollo 3 co-processor to extend battery life.

As you would expect from a premium smartwatch, the OPPO Watch offers various health monitoring and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, offers e-SIM connectivity, and comes with Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology. OPPO claims it only takes 75 minutes for a full charge, while a 15-minute charge will yield a 46% charge. As for battery life, the company says the smartwatch lasts up to 40 hours under regular use and up to 21 days with the power-saving mode enabled.