What you need to know
- OPPO today announced its very first smartwatch, called the OPPO Watch.
- It features a design that is clearly "inspired" by the Apple Watch and runs Android-based ColorOS Watch software.
- The smartwatch will be available in 41mm and 46mm versions, with prices starting at 1,499 yuan ($215) in China.
OPPO today announced its first smartwatch, alongside the flagship Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones. Dubbed the OPPO Watch, it is the world's first smartwatch to come with a 3D flexible hyperboloid display.
The OPPO Watch comes in two sizes – 41mm and 46mm. While the 41mm version has a 1.6-inch AMOLED panel, the 46mm version uses a 1.9-inch AMOLED panel with 402x476 resolution. Running under the hood is a Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, paired with an Apollo 3 co-processor to extend battery life.
As you would expect from a premium smartwatch, the OPPO Watch offers various health monitoring and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, offers e-SIM connectivity, and comes with Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology. OPPO claims it only takes 75 minutes for a full charge, while a 15-minute charge will yield a 46% charge. As for battery life, the company says the smartwatch lasts up to 40 hours under regular use and up to 21 days with the power-saving mode enabled.
The OPPO Watch will go on sale in China starting March 24. While the 41mm version of the smartwatch has been priced at 1,499 yuan ($215), the 46mm version will retail for 1,999 yuan ($288). In terms of software, the OPPO Watch launching in China runs on Android-based "ColorOS Watch" software. However, the company says it plans to soon launch versions of the watch "tailored to other markets," possibly hinting at Google's WearOS. The global version of the OPPO Watch is likely to have iOS support as well, which the Chinese version currently lacks.
Best Android Smartwatch in 2020
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PhoneSoap Pro review: Zap away your phone's grossness
The PhoneSoap Pro is a phone sanitizing device that utilizes UV-C lights to kill gross bacteria and viruses that are on your smartphone. Is it worth buying? Let's find out.
Sonos will stop bricking older speakers with its Recycle Mode program
Earlier this year, Sonos’s “Recycle Mode” that bricked old speakers in order for customers to upgrade to new ones caught a lot of flak. Now, the controversial policy is being removed.
PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: Everything we know so far
A game-changing year lies ahead, with two of the world's biggest next-generation consoles expected to hit store shelves in late 2020. Here's what we know about Xbox Series X, in relation to the Sony PlayStation 5.
Keep your Galaxy S20 secure with a phone armband
Whether you're going for a run or simply want to be hands-free, a phone armband is an excellent way to protect your Galaxy S20. These are some of the best ones you can buy right now.