What you need to know
- OPPO launched the global variant of the Reno 3 Pro at an event held in India today.
- The Reno 3 Pro is the world's first phone to feature a 44MP dual hole-punch camera.
- It will be going on sale in India starting March 6 for a starting price of ₹29,990 ($415).
OPPO today unveiled the global variant of the Reno 3 Pro in India. The mid-range smartphone comes with quite a few unique features, including an impressive 44MP primary selfie camera and a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back.
OPPO's newest mid-ranger sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is the world's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 processor, which was announced last week. While the chipset isn't a major upgrade over the Helio P90, it comes with an upgraded AI Processing Unit that brings a 10% performance improvement over the previous generation. The Helio P95 chipset in the Reno 3 Pro is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
The OPPO Reno 3 Pro has been priced at ₹29,990 ($415) in India for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹32,990 ($457) for the 8GB/256GB version. While the 128GB version will go on sale starting March 6, the 256GB version become available at a later date.
At the rear is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 13MP telephoto lens, and 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The phone's pill-shaped hole-punch cutout includes a 44MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. In terms of software, the phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top.
Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are teaming up to challenge the Play Store
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much of a good thing
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the phone for the enthusiasts, the fans, the nerds who all want the biggest and best Samsung can offer, no matter the cost. Let's break down how well Samsung executes on the promise of an ultra flagship phone.
Facebook unveils new design for its Messenger app
A new report has revealed Facebook's plans to overhaul its Messenger app, an update Facebook says will begin rolling out shortly.
Spruce up your Galaxy S20 Ultra with these leather cases
You can never go wrong with a leather case, especially when it's for a phone as premium as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here are our top picks!