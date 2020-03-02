OPPO today unveiled the global variant of the Reno 3 Pro in India. The mid-range smartphone comes with quite a few unique features, including an impressive 44MP primary selfie camera and a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back.

OPPO's newest mid-ranger sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is the world's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 processor, which was announced last week. While the chipset isn't a major upgrade over the Helio P90, it comes with an upgraded AI Processing Unit that brings a 10% performance improvement over the previous generation. The Helio P95 chipset in the Reno 3 Pro is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro has been priced at ₹29,990 ($415) in India for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹32,990 ($457) for the 8GB/256GB version. While the 128GB version will go on sale starting March 6, the 256GB version become available at a later date.

At the rear is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 13MP telephoto lens, and 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The phone's pill-shaped hole-punch cutout includes a 44MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. In terms of software, the phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top.

