The next version of ColorOS is arriving soon. OPPO has confirmed that ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 will launch sometime later this month.

OPPO shared the general timeline for the rollout of the ColorOS 11 successor via its Weibo account. The announcement fell short of revealing the exact date for the launch, but its release coincides with the expected rollout of Android 12 to some of the best Android phones.

That only makes sense seeing as the Chinese phone maker was one of the first third-party OEMs to offer the Android 12 beta build earlier this year. Specifically, OPPO released the Android 12 beta on the Find X3 Pro, which looks set to pick up all the new features that Android 12 has to offer in the next few weeks.

To spice up its announcement, the OEM also released nine official wallpapers for the upcoming version of its Android overlay. You can view the high-resolution below: