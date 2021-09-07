What you need to know
- OPPO has confirmed that ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 will roll out late in September.
- The announcement also means Android 12 will launch sometime this month.
- The official wallpapers for the next ColorOS version have also been released.
The next version of ColorOS is arriving soon. OPPO has confirmed that ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 will launch sometime later this month.
OPPO shared the general timeline for the rollout of the ColorOS 11 successor via its Weibo account. The announcement fell short of revealing the exact date for the launch, but its release coincides with the expected rollout of Android 12 to some of the best Android phones.
That only makes sense seeing as the Chinese phone maker was one of the first third-party OEMs to offer the Android 12 beta build earlier this year. Specifically, OPPO released the Android 12 beta on the Find X3 Pro, which looks set to pick up all the new features that Android 12 has to offer in the next few weeks.
To spice up its announcement, the OEM also released nine official wallpapers for the upcoming version of its Android overlay. You can view the high-resolution below:
OPPO's confirmation doesn't come as a huge surprise following the revelation made by its own digital assistant last month. When asked about the launch date for ColorOS 12, the China-only assistant disclosed that the software will arrive on September 13 at 3:00 AM Eastern Time.
For now, there's no official word on the full list of devices eligible to receive the next-gen OS. That said, we expect to hear more from OPPO in the coming days.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Nothing ear (1) vs. OnePlus Buds Pro: Which should you buy?
The Nothing ear (1) make a great case for $100 earbuds, offering excellent sound quality backed by a lot of extras. The OnePlus Buds Pro, on the other hand, have a powerful sound that's focused on bass, and include even more features. So should you buy the ear (1) and save some cash or get the Buds Pro? Let's find out.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
Here are the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021
If you decided to splurge on Samsung's latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'd want some great accessories to pair with it. After all, if you're going to go big, you might as well go all the way with more than just a protective case. Here are some of our favorite accessories for the Z Fold 3.