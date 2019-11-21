OPPO has unveiled its upcoming flavor of Android 10 , the ColorOS 7 update. The new interface will ship first on the OPPO Reno 3 phone, for which OPPO offered few details other than dual-mode 5G support, important for the international market OPPO is hoping to target. Though the Reno 3 is rumored to run on decidedly mid-range chips, OPPO is touting performance enhancements throughout ColorOS 7. The new UI is also scheduled to hit a number of older OPPO devices.

The new ColorOS 7 is a bit more muted and subdued in its color scheme, though the themes are obviously customizable. There is a lighter feel to the OS, with rounded icons and softer colors. The OS will include new features like a Focus mode to limit distractions, as well as a new Flashback button that will act as a fast task switching feature to jump between recent apps. OPPO will also include a new password management tool with Google security built in.

The camera app will get an upgrade to match today's favorite feature set, including improved night mode and video editing tools. The new OPPO Reno 3 phone is rumored to feature four or more camera sensors, including a primary 60-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie cam. The phone has not been rumored to include OPPO's cool new in-display camera technology.

OPPO will bring ColorOS 7 to a number of devices, including the flagship Reno phones as well as devices carrying the RealMe brand. By the end of 2019, OPPO hopes to update the original Reno and Reno 2 devices, as well as the Reno Ace and the Reno 10X Zoom. More Reno, Find, and R devices will see updates in the first half of 2020, with Realme devices seeing ColorOS 7 and the new Android upgrade as early as February 2020.