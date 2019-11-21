OPPO Find XSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

  • The Reno 3 will be the first OPPO phone to ship with ColorOS 7 and Android 10.
  • OPPO's new ColorOS 7 will have a more subdued look and iconography.
  • Application startup and other performance issues have been improved.

OPPO has unveiled its upcoming flavor of Android 10, the ColorOS 7 update. The new interface will ship first on the OPPO Reno 3 phone, for which OPPO offered few details other than dual-mode 5G support, important for the international market OPPO is hoping to target. Though the Reno 3 is rumored to run on decidedly mid-range chips, OPPO is touting performance enhancements throughout ColorOS 7. The new UI is also scheduled to hit a number of older OPPO devices.

Oppo Reno 3 teaseSource: Gadgets 360

The new ColorOS 7 is a bit more muted and subdued in its color scheme, though the themes are obviously customizable. There is a lighter feel to the OS, with rounded icons and softer colors. The OS will include new features like a Focus mode to limit distractions, as well as a new Flashback button that will act as a fast task switching feature to jump between recent apps. OPPO will also include a new password management tool with Google security built in.

Oppo ColorOS 7Source: ITHome

The camera app will get an upgrade to match today's favorite feature set, including improved night mode and video editing tools. The new OPPO Reno 3 phone is rumored to feature four or more camera sensors, including a primary 60-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie cam. The phone has not been rumored to include OPPO's cool new in-display camera technology.

OPPO will bring ColorOS 7 to a number of devices, including the flagship Reno phones as well as devices carrying the RealMe brand. By the end of 2019, OPPO hopes to update the original Reno and Reno 2 devices, as well as the Reno Ace and the Reno 10X Zoom. More Reno, Find, and R devices will see updates in the first half of 2020, with Realme devices seeing ColorOS 7 and the new Android upgrade as early as February 2020.

