Back in 2019, Opera introduced the world's first browser built for gamers, dubbed Opera GX. Nearly two years later, the Norwegian company has announced the launch of Opera GX Mobile. The mobile browser is now available in beta on both Android and iOS and is expected to become widely available in a few weeks.
Since Opera GX Mobile has been built specifically for gamers, it offers a Fast Action Button for navigation, complete with vibration and haptic feedback. The browser also has an interesting feature called "Flow," which makes it possible for gamers to sync mobile and desktop experiences to share game walkthroughs, tutorials, and character builds between devices.
Another key feature of Opera GX Mobile is GX Corner, which can be accessed from the browser's speed dial. It offers curated and relevant daily news about the best mobile games, along with links to popular games on sale. Unlike the regular Opera mobile browser, Opera GX has a gaming-inspired UI design with four theme options: GX Classic, Ultra Violet, Purple Haze, and White Wolf. Some of the other useful features of the browser include a built-in ad blocker, a cookie dialog blocker, and cryptojacking protection.
Maciej Kocemba, product director of Opera GX, said in a statement:
Since the day we launched Opera GX, our users have relentlessly asked us for a mobile version of the browser. Today, we are happy to share the first beta version of the new browser.
The desktop version of Opera GX had over 9 million monthly active users in March 2021, up 190% over March last year. Opera GX is also currently the largest tech server on Discord with 285,000 members.
