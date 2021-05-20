What you need to know Opera has launched the first gamer-focused mobile browser.

The first beta version of Opera GX is now live for both Android and iOS devices.

The desktop version of Opera GX has more than 9 million monthly active gamers.

Back in 2019, Opera introduced the world's first browser built for gamers, dubbed Opera GX. Nearly two years later, the Norwegian company has announced the launch of Opera GX Mobile. The mobile browser is now available in beta on both Android and iOS and is expected to become widely available in a few weeks.

Since Opera GX Mobile has been built specifically for gamers, it offers a Fast Action Button for navigation, complete with vibration and haptic feedback. The browser also has an interesting feature called "Flow," which makes it possible for gamers to sync mobile and desktop experiences to share game walkthroughs, tutorials, and character builds between devices.