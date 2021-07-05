What you need to know
- A new trademark filing suggests OnePlus could be planning to launch an Android tablet.
- The tablet might be called the OnePlus Pad.
- No other details regarding the device are available right now.
OnePlus, which recently announced "deeper integration" with OPPO, may be readying to enter the tablet market. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the popular smartphone maker has filed a trademark with the EUIPO for the name "OnePlus Pad."
Although OnePlus is yet to confirm plans of launching an Android tablet officially, its sister brand Realme did tease a new tablet called the Realme Pad last month. The tablet is expected to be unveiled alongside the Realme Book, its first laptop. Rumors suggest OPPO and Vivo are also likely to release their first tablets before the end of the year.
Although the EUIPO trademark filing confirms OnePlus is mulling launching a tablet, there's still no guarantee that the "OnePlus Pad" will actually see the light of day. If the company is indeed working on an answer to the best Samsung tablets, more details about the tablet might surface online in the coming months.
Since OnePlus is now officially an OPPO sub-brand, there's a good chance that the two companies could be working together on their first tablets. As confirmed by OnePlus last week, its merger with OPPO will allow it to deliver updates to its flagship devices for at least three years. OnePlus 8 and newer OnePlus flagship devices are now guaranteed to receive three Android updates and four years of security updates. The company's mid-range Nord series phones, however, will only get two major OS updates and three years of security updates.
