OnePlus 9R reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • A new trademark filing suggests OnePlus could be planning to launch an Android tablet.
  • The tablet might be called the OnePlus Pad.
  • No other details regarding the device are available right now.

OnePlus, which recently announced "deeper integration" with OPPO, may be readying to enter the tablet market. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the popular smartphone maker has filed a trademark with the EUIPO for the name "OnePlus Pad."

Oneplus Pad EuipoSource: EUIPO

Although OnePlus is yet to confirm plans of launching an Android tablet officially, its sister brand Realme did tease a new tablet called the Realme Pad last month. The tablet is expected to be unveiled alongside the Realme Book, its first laptop. Rumors suggest OPPO and Vivo are also likely to release their first tablets before the end of the year.

Although the EUIPO trademark filing confirms OnePlus is mulling launching a tablet, there's still no guarantee that the "OnePlus Pad" will actually see the light of day. If the company is indeed working on an answer to the best Samsung tablets, more details about the tablet might surface online in the coming months.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Since OnePlus is now officially an OPPO sub-brand, there's a good chance that the two companies could be working together on their first tablets. As confirmed by OnePlus last week, its merger with OPPO will allow it to deliver updates to its flagship devices for at least three years. OnePlus 8 and newer OnePlus flagship devices are now guaranteed to receive three Android updates and four years of security updates. The company's mid-range Nord series phones, however, will only get two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

Oneplus

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is arguably the best value flagship on the market right now. It has Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, an impressive 120Hz AMOLED display, excellent cameras, and a solid build.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Trade-ins programs are the top way for the new Wear platform to flourish
From the Editor's Desk

Trade-ins programs are the top way for the new Wear platform to flourish

We trade in old phones all the time when buying a new one, but trade-in programs for smartwatches have been few and far between. Considering how many watches aren't getting the new Wear platform, this needs to change to spur adoption and avoid a lot of pissed-off watch owners.