An eagle-eyed Reddit user noted last week that OnePlus was no longer listed on McLaren's partners page, suggesting the two companies would no longer work together to release "McLaren Edition" phones. McLaren has now officially confirmed that its partnership with the BBK-owned smartphone maker has indeed come to its "scheduled conclusion."

In a statement sent to Android Authority today, a McLaren spokesperson said:

Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future.

OnePlus and the McLaren F1 team announced a partnership in November 2018 and the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB of RAM and 30W fast charging was unveiled a month later. Last year, the two companies worked together on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

The most recent result of the collaboration between the two companies was the OnePlus Concept One, which was showcased at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. The concept phone used a glass back with electrochromatic technology, allowing it to switch from opaque to transparent in just 0.7 seconds. Since the partnership between the two companies has now ended, it is unlikely that the design will make it to a commercial OnePlus phone.