OnePlus Watch teaser points to an imminent launch

What you need to know
- OnePlus has teased the launch of its first smartwatch.
- It is likely that the smartwatch will be introduced alongside the new Nord phones later this month.
- The OnePlus Watch is rumored to have a circular design.
In August this year, a listing on Indonesia's IMDA certification website revealed that OnePlus' first smartwatch would be called the OnePlus Watch. Last month, tipster Max J. shed more light on the upcoming smartwatch, claiming it will have a circular design. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that it is indeed working on a smartwatch.
In a tweet posted earlier today, OnePlus India confirmed that "more things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem." The OnePlus ecosystem currently includes smartphones, audio products, Smart TVs, and accessories. While the company hasn't revealed any details yet, it is likely that the smartwatch will be unveiled alongside the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 phones later this month. According to a recent rumor, OnePlus will launch the new Nord phones at a virtual event on October 26.
Aside from the design, however, there isn't much that we know about the OnePlus Watch currently. Since OnePlus and OPPO products usually share many components, there is a good chance that the specs of the OnePlus Watch will be similar to the OPPO Watch, which made its global debut in July this year.
The global version of the OPPO Watch runs Wear OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The larger 46mm variant of the watch sports a 1.9-inch AMOLED display and includes LTE connectivity as well. It also features a 430mAh battery with up to 21 days of battery life with the power-saving mode activated, VOOC Flash Charging, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which tiny little Alexa speaker deal should you buy, Echo Flex or Dot?
The Echo Flex and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) are two of Amazon's most popular, and smallest, Echo speakers. Both are on sale for the lowest prices we've ever seen this Prime Day, so you're going to want to pick up one or more with these deals.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2020
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2020 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Here are the best webcam deals for Prime Day 2020
Let's face it, most laptop cameras stink. Take advantage of these Prime Day sales to upgrade your video conferencing game. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Which Garmin fēnix model should you buy?
When you start shopping the Garmin fēnix lineup, you'll encounter numerous options. We're here to help you decide which model you should buy.