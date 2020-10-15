OnePlus Watch teaser points to an imminent launch

In August this year, a listing on Indonesia's IMDA certification website revealed that OnePlus' first smartwatch would be called the OnePlus Watch. Last month, tipster Max J. shed more light on the upcoming smartwatch, claiming it will have a circular design. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that it is indeed working on a smartwatch.

More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It's just a matter of time 🧐#UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/yPG4gfaBx3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

In a tweet posted earlier today, OnePlus India confirmed that "more things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem." The OnePlus ecosystem currently includes smartphones, audio products, Smart TVs, and accessories. While the company hasn't revealed any details yet, it is likely that the smartwatch will be unveiled alongside the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 phones later this month. According to a recent rumor, OnePlus will launch the new Nord phones at a virtual event on October 26.

Aside from the design, however, there isn't much that we know about the OnePlus Watch currently. Since OnePlus and OPPO products usually share many components, there is a good chance that the specs of the OnePlus Watch will be similar to the OPPO Watch, which made its global debut in July this year.

The global version of the OPPO Watch runs Wear OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The larger 46mm variant of the watch sports a 1.9-inch AMOLED display and includes LTE connectivity as well. It also features a 430mAh battery with up to 21 days of battery life with the power-saving mode activated, VOOC Flash Charging, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance.