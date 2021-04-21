The OnePlus Watch has not been received too well, and a lot of that has to do with the software experience. Many reviewers have even suggested that you'd be better off with any of the best Wear OS watches. Fortunately, OnePlus has apparently heard the criticisms and is rolling out an update soon that should hopefully help with the smartwatch's software woes.

Hopefully, the update should improve notification support on the watch, which is something that many users have complained about. Notifications would either not sync properly, or many apps weren't supported, so that should improve with the update, although it's not clear to what extent. OnePlus states that notification app icons would only be supported for "the most frequently used apps."

The update should also bring improved system stability and fixes several bugs. The full changelog includes the following improvements, which should arrive "in the coming days" for watch owners in the U.S. and Canada:

Improved GPS performance

Improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running)

Optimized heart rate monitoring algorithm

Enabled notification app icons for the most frequently used apps

Improved raise-to-wake function

Optimized notification syncing algorithm

Fixed some known bugs

Improved system stability

OnePlus also outlined its plans for future updates, including Always-On Display, something that the company famously left out of the OnePlus Watch. The watch is still expected to get support for the 110+ workout modes that were publicized at launch, as well as a remote camera function for the best Android phones:

Add Always-on Display feature

Add remote camera control of Android smartphones (Android phones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above) from OnePlus Watch

Add 12-hour time format

Add 4 languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish

Enable all 110+ workout modes

Enable AI watch face

It's not clear when these features will arrive on the OnePlus Watch, but hopefully, they'll come sooner rather than later. If you go to the OnePlus website, the additional workout modes will apparently arrive in a May update, meaning we don't have to wait long. Meanwhile, owners of the OnePlus Watch can leave their feedback and suggestions in the OnePlus forum thread.