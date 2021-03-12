Official images of the OnePlus Watch tease a launch alongside the OnePlus 9

The OnePlus Watch is coming. Thanks to a less than subtle tweet from OnePlus, fans can likely expect a launch relatively soon. The tweet cycles through several images, which are undoubtedly different angles and parts of the watch, such as the case and band. None of the images provide a good glimpse at the watch, but we can probably expect a round watch face from the look of it. This would coincide with leaked design sketches of a OnePlus Watch, which showed two round models with different watch bands.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

Also unknown is whether this watch will feature Wear OS, but it's very likely considering OnePlus' relationship with Google and Android. For instance, the OnePlus TV U series runs Android TV, and CEO Pete Lau has previously talked up the ways that OnePlus wants to help enhance Wear OS "to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones." If it does come rocking Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch, along with the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, could become some of the best Android smartwatches of the year.

While there was no mention of a release date, the first quote displayed in the tweet from OnePlus mentions that something is in the works and will likely launch alongside the OnePlus 9, which seems to be the consensus of fans. Pete Lau teased last year that the company was releasing a watch in early 2021, and while we did get a OnePlus Band, that doesn't really fall under the same "smartwatch" category.

With any luck, the OnePlus Watch will finally become a reality very soon. The launch can be viewed on the OnePlus website on March 23 at 10 am ET.