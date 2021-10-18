Back in May this year, OnePlus introduced a special limited edition version of its first smartwatch, called the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition. The company has now launched another special edition variant of the smartwatch for consumers in India, dubbed the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition.

The special version of the OnePlus Watch is the result of a collaboration between OnePlus and Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP). Designed for Harry Potter fans, the watch offers six custom watch faces, including four based around the Hogwarts school houses. You also get a Harry Potter-themed charging animation, a copper-colored case, and a vegan leather watch strap.