What you need to know
- The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is now official.
- It comes with a vegan leather watch strap and exclusive watch faces from Hogwarts houses.
- The limited edition watch will be available to purchase in India from October 21 for ₹16,999 (about $226).
Back in May this year, OnePlus introduced a special limited edition version of its first smartwatch, called the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition. The company has now launched another special edition variant of the smartwatch for consumers in India, dubbed the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition.
The special version of the OnePlus Watch is the result of a collaboration between OnePlus and Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP). Designed for Harry Potter fans, the watch offers six custom watch faces, including four based around the Hogwarts school houses. You also get a Harry Potter-themed charging animation, a copper-colored case, and a vegan leather watch strap.
As expected, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is identical to the regular version in other areas. The smartwatch has a circular 1.39-inch display and offers over 110 different exercise modes. Some of the other major highlights of OnePlus' answer to the best Android smartwatches include 5ATM water resistance, real-time blood oxygen monitoring, built-in GPS, and Warp Charge fast charging.
The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition has priced at ₹16,999 (about $226) in India, ₹2,000 more than the regular version. It will be available via OnePlus India's online store, OnePlus Store app, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience stores across the country from October 21 at 12 p.m. IST. An early access sale for the watch will be held on the OnePlus Store app at 12 p.m. IST on October 20.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
