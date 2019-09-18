What you need to know OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been posting teases on Twitter about the remote for the company's new TV.

The tweets show the seamless integration between the TV and remote.

The TV is expected to launch on September 26 in India.

OnePlus has been busy lately with two big product launches on its hands. The other day we got an official glimpse at the new OnePlus 7T from CEO Pete Lau, but he's not done teasing yet. Lau has recently taken to Twitter to reveal some images of the upcoming remote for the new OnePlus TV. The first image shows the OnePlus TV remote and OnePlus 7 Pro with the words "Redefine How You Control Your TV." This is no doubt alluding to a remote app that will allow you to control the TV from your phone.

The tweet continues on to mention how you'll have "Fast, smooth, seamless control through your smartphone." Just how fast and smooth are we talking about? That's what this next tweet is all about, where Lau posted a GIF showing typing on the remote app next to the TV.

As you can see, the response is pretty fast with letters showing up almost immediately on the TV while being typed on the phone. That's much better than the Android TV app provided by Google that hasn't seen an update in over a year. Even the previous update did little to improve the app since it was first launched. While the seamless keyboard experience is impressive, it is very similar in terms of speed with the NVIDIA Shield TV remote app used with the NVIDIA Shield TV. Hopefully, the OnePlus remote app has some more tricks up its sleeves than just seamless typing. And, thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out, since the launch is expected to happen on September 26.

