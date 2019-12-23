What you need to know
- OnePlus has announced Red Cable Club membership for consumers in India.
- The free membership program is available to all OnePlus users and offers several exciting benefits.
- Some of the membership benefits include free 50GB cloud storage for 1 year, free 1-year extended warranty, 50% discount on battery replacement, and upgrade offers for all models.
OnePlus announced the OnePlus Care program for the Indian market in October this year, offering several exclusive benefits to customers in the country. The company has now launched the Red Cable Club membership program in India, promising to give "exclusive benefits, the best of rewards and many more privileges" to all OnePlus users.
Red Cable Club is a lifetime, free membership program designed to reward OnePlus users. In addition to all the OnePlus Care benefits, the Red Cable Club membership offers free 50GB cloud storage for a year. Members will also be able to participate in the Red Cable Jackpot (valid till December 31, 2019) to try their luck and win curated gift boxes each worth ₹1 Lakh ($1,405) and 50% discount vouchers on OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.
To avail all the membership benefits, you will need to make sure your phone is running the latest version of OxygenOS. If your device is running Android 10, you will have to head over to Settings – Login to your OnePlus account to link your phone and automatically registered for the Red Cable membership.
OnePlus users running older Android versions will have to link their phone to their OnePlus account by updating the Community app from the Google Play store and going to Community – Profile – Red Cable Club. OnePlus 1/2/X owners will have to download the OnePlus Care app and verify their device to get exclusive benefits.
OnePlus 7T
The OnePlus 7T is among the most impressive new Android phones released this year and is arguably the company's best "value flagship" yet. It boasts a large 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, triple rear cameras, and a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.
