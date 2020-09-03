Just like with the Galaxy Wearable app and the Pixel Buds app, OnePlus is rolling out its own dedicated app for the OnePlus true wireless buds. You'll be able to update the firmware and adjust the app from this new OnePlus Buds app, though the company notes that it's only installable on OnePlus phones.

Not everyone is happy with that addition, OnePlus is getting a lot of flack from users in the reviews, blasting them from taking away control and forcing an app they didn't consent to on their phone. For what it's worth, Google did the same thing earlier in the year with the Pixel Buds app, and users responded the same way.

To quote myself from back then:

Ultimately, it doesn't seem to be too big a deal all things considered, but it's a bit of a Songs of Innocence situation from Google. Users just want control, and they aren't fans of it being wrested from them for what appears to be product pushing.

OnePlus's most vocal customers are already upset about Facebook bloatware and the OneUI like change to the phone's interface, so they're less likely to be charitable towards the company.

As for the OnePlus Buds themselves. they are fairly decent true wireless earbuds for just $80. They have good battery life and call quality but they lack ANC and pretty much look like Airpods at a glance.