What you need to know
- Google Assistant's Ambient Mode is now rolling out to all OnePlus devices.
- The feature turns your phone into a smart display, letting you control smart home lights and much more.
- The rollout will be staged, with OnePlus noting that everyone should receive the feature in a week's time.
Right now, OnePlus' OxygenOS is the software experience to beat on Android. Consistent updates with bug fixes and new feature additions allowed OnePlus to take the lead in this area, and OxygenOS is now picking up another enticing feature: Google Assistant's Ambient Mode. The feature is rolling out to all OnePlus devices (OnePlus 3 and above), and it lets you turn your phone into a smart display while charging.
Boost your productivity with a proactive Google Assistant experience courtesy of @Android's Ambient Mode, now available on #OxygenOS.— OnePlus (@oneplus) February 11, 2020
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/QchAW8OaEc pic.twitter.com/wS69CrrW1R
You can use Assistant in Ambient Mode to see updates around your calendar entries, weather, reminders, and more. You can also control music playback and smart lights, or even turn your phone into a digital photo frame. Once you opt in, the feature automatically kicks in every time you plug in your phone's charger.
Google Assistant in Ambient Mode debuted on Nokia devices, and also made its way to select Xiaomi phones at the end of 2019. It's great to see the feature showing up in OxygenOS, and if you don't see the option to enable it when you connect your charger, you can do so manually. Just head to Google app -> More -> Settings -> Google Assistant -> Assistant tab -> Devices to set it up on your phone. Do note that this is a staged rollout, so the feature may not show up on your phone until next week.
Anker PowerCore 10000 PD ($46 at Amazon)
There aren't any Warp Charge power banks yet, but this 18W USB-C power bank and cable won't leave you running on empty.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 ($99 at OnePlus)
The second generation of OnePlus's popular neckbuds improve on the originals in almost every way, from fit to battery life.
Popsockets Swappable PopGrips (From $10 at PopSockets)
The OnePlus 7 Pro is big, heavy, and slippery. Add some grip to your case or directly to the 7 Pro's glass back with swappable PopSockets!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus shown off in hands-on video ahead of launch
One retailer jumped the gun and already shipped out Samsung's unreleased Galaxy Buds+ to WinFuture's Roland Quandt, who then made a quick hands-on video giving us a look at the new earbuds.
Which Galaxy S20 color do you plan on buying?
The rumor mill has established a total of four colors for this year's Galaxy S20 lineup. Which one do you plan on getting and why?
Sony and Amazon withdraw from MWC 2020 over Coronavirus fears
Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to have decided to skip MWC this year.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!