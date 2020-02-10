Right now, OnePlus' OxygenOS is the software experience to beat on Android. Consistent updates with bug fixes and new feature additions allowed OnePlus to take the lead in this area, and OxygenOS is now picking up another enticing feature: Google Assistant's Ambient Mode. The feature is rolling out to all OnePlus devices (OnePlus 3 and above), and it lets you turn your phone into a smart display while charging.

Boost your productivity with a proactive Google Assistant experience courtesy of @Android's Ambient Mode, now available on #OxygenOS.

You can use Assistant in Ambient Mode to see updates around your calendar entries, weather, reminders, and more. You can also control music playback and smart lights, or even turn your phone into a digital photo frame. Once you opt in, the feature automatically kicks in every time you plug in your phone's charger.