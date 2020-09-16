Microsoft today has made it Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) available for Android users in 22 countries. In brief: it's a cool service that allows you to play some Xbox games like Halo or Gears 5 on your smartphones without needing to use your Xbox. It's all powered by the Microsoft's servers, and all you'll need is a modern Android phone or tablet, but there's a small catch. Not all Android users will be able to take advantage of cloud gaming.

Cloud gaming is not currently supported on iOS devices. Also, devices that run modified, alternate, or emulated versions of Android OS (including, but not limited to: Chrome OS, Fire OS, OxygenOS, Android TV, Android Auto, or BlueStacks) will not support cloud gaming. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) September 15, 2020

It's easy to understand why it may not be supported on Fire OS devices or Chromebooks. While those do run Android, they don't do so in the same way your Samsung Galaxy or Motorola phone does. What is striking here is the inclusion of OxygenOS.

OxygenOS, if you're unaware, is the version of Android that powers OnePlus phones much like One UI or MIUI powers Samsung and Xiaomi phones respectively. It's a little odd that it's being singled out here, and Microsoft didn't offer any further rationale. It could well be an error or oversight, and we've reached out to OnePlus for comment and will update this article as soon as we get a response.