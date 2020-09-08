OnePlus just kicked off the Oxygen11 Open Beta 1 build based on Android 11. The Chinese manufacturer introduced the first preview of OxygenOS 11 a few weeks ago, but the public beta allows more users to take a look at the new features. With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus is making visual changes to its skin for the first time in a few generations, and we finally get Always-on Display. Although OnePlus phones have used AMOLED panels from the beginning, the company didn't offer an AOD mode; that's changing now. There's also a simplified settings page that's akin to Samsung's One UI, new system font with better readability, more customization options, new themes for Zen Mode, and a whole lot more. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 is limited to the OnePlus 8 series for now as they're the only devices part of the Android 11 beta program. We have detailed instructions on how to install the OxygenOS 11 open beta on your phone if you're interested in testing the new features right now. The stable update should be available to other OnePlus phones later this year, and we will likely see new features being added over the course of the beta. Here's what you need to know about OxygenOS 11, when it is releasing, and device availability.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 is now live for OnePlus 8 series

The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 build based on Android 11 is now available for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. You can install the build right now if you're interested, and having used it for just under a week, there are no issues with stability or any major bugs. The beta is a great way to take a look at all the new features in OxygenOS 11 ahead of everyone else. OnePlus made a lot of changes to its interface, so it makes sense to install the beta to get a sense of what's new before the stable update rolls out later this year. OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) release date: When is the stable update launching? While there's no official word on when the stable OxygenOS 11 update will be rolling out, there shouldn't be too long a wait. With the open beta program now live, we should see a few beta builds over the coming weeks as OnePlus sorts out the last set of lingering bugs. Shortly thereafter, the stable OxygenOS 11 update should be available. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will get the update first, and that makes sense considering both devices are in the beta. OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update is coming to these OnePlus phones

In total, the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 is coming to 12 OnePlus phones. The interesting addition here is the OnePlus 6 and 6T, which will be getting their third Android version update. Here's the list of OnePlus phones that will be updated to OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11: OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 11 finally brings Always-on Display to OnePlus devices

OnePlus fans have been clamoring for an always-on display for several years now, and OxygenOS 11 finally delivers the feature. Always-on Display on OxygenOS 11 shows you the time and date as well as any pending notifications and the battery level. The feature itself is identical to what Samsung has offered on its phones for some time now, and it's great to see OnePlus finally roll it out on its devices. You get 12 clock faces to choose from, and there's the option to schedule AOD or have it enabled throughout the day. There are a few clock faces that stand out. The Insight style in particular (pictured above) changes dynamically based on your phone usage over the course of the day; there's a vertical color bar that takes up three-fourths of the screen, and every time you use your phone, you'll see a groove in the bar. The longer you use your phone, the wider the groove, and it's a great way to get a glance at how much you've used your phone over the course of a day. You also get a counter that shows you how many you've unlocked your phone. OxygenOS 11 introduces a new visual design for stock apps

OxygenOS 11 introduces a new design for OnePlus' first-party apps, including Weather, Notes, Gallery, and others. There's a bold typeface with large icons that make it easier to view information, and the design itself is cleaner now. OnePlus also updated the icons for its first-party apps, and the new aesthetic ties it very well with the other interface-related changes in OxygenOS 11. OxygenOS 11 has a cleaner settings page similar to One UI

The settings page in OxygenOS 11 should be very familiar if you've used a Samsung phone in the past. Like Samsung, OnePlus has pushed the menu elements further down the page, making them easier to access one-handed. The menu items now feature larger text, and the icons have also been updated. The menu categorization itself is unchanged from OxygenOS 10, but the larger text and easier-to-read icons are a welcome move. OxygenOS 11 introduces a live wallpaper that changes based on time of day

OxygenOS always had some of the more exciting wallpapers on Android, and with OxygenOS 11 we're getting dynamic backgrounds that change based on the time of day. You'll see a large globe that changes position across the screen relative to the time, and the effect is similar to what you get with Google's Wallpapers app. OxygenOS 11 lets you schedule dark mode

OnePlus has a system-wide dark mode in current versions of OxygenOS, and in OxygenOS 11 the feature is being updated. You now have the ability to schedule dark mode or leave it enabled throughout the day, and the setting itself has moved from the customization menu to the display settings. OxygenOS 11 has a new OnePlus Sans font for better readability

Continuing with the theme of readability, OnePlus is introducing a new OnePlus Sans font with wider spacing and a clean typeface. You'll be able to switch to the font while setting up the phone or via the customization menu in the settings. Zen Mode gets even better in OxygenOS 11

Zen Mode is one of the best new features that OnePlus introduced in recent years, and in OxygenOS 11 you get three new themes — inspired by the cosmos, oceans, and nature — and more customization options. You can now choose seven increments for Zen Mode, ranging from 1 minute, 20, 30, 40, 60, 90, to 120 minutes, and the feature is now collaborative as well. There's the option to set up rooms within Zen Mode, and you can invite your friends to participate in Zen Mode together — provided they also use OnePlus phones. OxygenOS 11 offers customizable swipe-down gestures OxygenOS 10 lets you access the notification pane with a nifty swipe-down gesture from anywhere on the home screen, and with OxygenOS 11 you get the option to customize the gesture. You can either pull down the notification pane or access the Shelf — the feature that lets you access commonly-used widgets. The Shelf took up the left-most pane in earlier versions of OxygenOS, and while you can still customize it to show up there in lieu of Google's discover feed, it's clear that OnePlus is testing a different way to invoke the feature in OxygenOS 11. The gallery in OxygenOS 11 serves automatic highlight reels

The default Gallery app in OxygenOS 11 will create short highlight videos based on your photos, and while the feature itself isn't new, it is nice to see OnePlus offer it on its phones. It takes a few days for the gallery to collate photos for a video, and it does so while the phone is charging. Much more to come