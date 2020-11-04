OnePlus today launched its largest Experience store globally in Hyderabad, India in a first of its kind community-led launch on Twitter. The 16,000-square-foot store is located at Himayat Nagar and is called OnePlus Nizam Palace.

To set it apart from other stores, OnePlus Nizam Palace has a unique design that aligns with the company's philosophy of "burdenless design." The store has an outer aluminium façade with a red brick wall beneath, representing the brand's loyal and rooted community. Inside, the store has interactive desks for product categories, horizontal LED walls that showcase the latest #ShotOnOnePlus content by the community, as well as a large customer service center.