What you need to know
- OnePlus will offer users a VIP ticket to an offline OnePlus event if their ideas are adopted.
- This is part of its IDEAS program, introduced in March that aimed to source ideas from OnePlus fans
- This iteration of ideas runs from September 28th to November 6th.
OnePlus is bringing back its IDEAS program, one that sourced ideas and feature proposals from the company's most engaged fans, back for a second round.
As OnePlus explained in March at the initial launch:
IDEAS was created so that you, our OnePlus users, can share your feedback on ways to improve the OnePlus product experience for everyone. Unlike other existing feedback channels, this is a platform where every OnePlus user can comment on an idea or show their support by voting for it!
In the first round, OnePlus says that there were "over 5,000 submissions and tens of thousands of discussions were raised." It was a success, and now its introducing IDEAS 2.0, offering users a second chance at influencing the future of OxygenOS.
The prices are the same as last time. if your idea is adopted, OnePlus is offering you a VIP ticket to an offline event alongside a round trip with accommodation (how that would work this year isn't exactly clarified). At the previous event, OnePlus offered a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 as a prize for submitters of the top five most like ideas, but that's not making a return this round sadly.
This program runs from today Sep 28 to Nov 6, 2020 and the company will announce adopted ideas on November 16. OnePlus says that all ideas must be software related. You can see the full rules, regulations, and prizes over at the OnePlus forums.
