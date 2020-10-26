OnePlus introduced the Nord earlier this year to make its devices more accessible to a wider audience, and that bet paid off. The Nord is the company's best-selling phone of 2020, and while OnePlus didn't release the Nord in the U.S., it mentioned at the time that it would launch another model in the Nord series in the U.S. later in the year.

We're now seeing that materialize with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. The two phones slot in at a lower price point than the original Nord, and because OnePlus is targeting the budget segment, it is making a few compromises on the hardware side of things. Both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor — unlike the in-screen module on the regular Nord — and they're the first OnePlus phones to feature a MicroSD card slot.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Specs, pricing, and release date

As we revealed over a month ago, the Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset that offers 5G connectivity.

The base version of the Nord N10 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and an intriguing addition is the MicroSD slot. OnePlus was vehemently against the use of MicroSD cards on its phones, stating that the format wasn't as fast as eMMC or UFS storage modules. But with the Nord N10 5G positioned at the budget segment, OnePlus is adding the ability to expand storage.

The Nord N10 5G makes 5G that much more accessible in the U.S.

In a similar vein, the Nord N10 5G ditches the in-screen fingerprint module for a rear-mounted sensor. The design itself feels in line with the regular Nord, but the rectangular camera housing gives the phone a distinct Samsung vibe. Oh, and you also get stereo sound here.

The Nord N10 5G is the first OnePlus phone to offer a 64MP camera at the back. That 64MP lens is joined by a wide-angle module with 119-degree field of view, and a macro and monochrome lenses. Unlike the regular Nord, there's a single 16MP camera at the front. The Nord N10 5G has a 4300mAh battery and comes with the 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging standard.

The Nord N10 5G is available in a single Midnight Ice color option, and the phone is going up for sale in the UK for £329 ($430) — just £50 less than the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord. Unlike the regular Nord, the Nord N10 5G will make its debut in North America, but at this point, OnePlus hasn't revealed pricing information. The phone is likely to debut at $329 in the U.S., and it should be available before the end of the year.

OnePlus Nord N100: Specs, pricing, and release date